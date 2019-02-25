Strong winter storm slams south Willamette Valley, southern Oregon

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - From an awful drive down Interstate 5 to school closures and power outages, southern Oregon was hit hard by a powerful winter storm Monday.
Towns and cities were buried under a foot or more of heavy wet snow.
So much snow fell in Eugene that Lane Transit District suspended service in the early morning hours.
I-5 was closed in both directions for several hours south of Cottage Grove due to downed trees and power lines; several other Oregon highways, including Ore. 126 and Hwy. 58, were also closed.
“We haven’t had power since about 4:00 o’clock this morning,” Shelly Hammond, of Coos Bay, said.
Hammond along with her family were headed home Sunday from Albany when they the weather turned by and Hwy. 38. She says they were stopped because of a downed tree, it was cleared and they continue slowly only to come across another.
That’s when she says they decided to turn around and head back to Cottage Grove.
“As we were there, there were trees cracking and falling around us, so we decided to turn around and come back. We got stopped again with another tree and waited, same thing, there were trees cracking,” Hammond said.
They were only planning to be gone a day and were thinking they may have to spend a second night in Cottage Grove.
“We’re planning on spending another night and leaving tomorrow because all the highways going to the coast are closed, 126, 38 are all closed - and I-5 is closed,” Hammond said.
Made it to Cottage Grove. They just got power back. They have about 16” of snow on the ground. OSP has southbound I-5 traffic now stopped at Cottage Grove. pic.twitter.com/rsDol98xA0— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 25, 2019
With wet roads and temperatures expected to drop into the 20s, the threat of ice now greets those buried in snow in southern Oregon.
