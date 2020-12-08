BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Oregon gyms were shuttered during a two-week freeze, and now many remain closed under the new risk level system.
It's making it difficult for many gyms to stay in business. But some, like Title Boxing Club in Beaverton, are getting creative to generate revenue while helping people stay active.
On Sunday, the gym held its first outdoor boxing class since Gov. Kate Brown's new restrictions went into effect following the two-week freeze.
"It's very similar to our classes inside," Title Boxing Club Owner Michael Pai said. "You have a warm-up component, you have eight rounds, and then you have your core component at the end. What you can do inside, we can do outside as well."
Pai says the gym is adapting to restrictions that prohibit indoor recreation but allow outdoor recreation with limitations. He says the gym is using its front outdoor space to hold small classes limited to six people.
"We're learning as we go. We're learning what's going to work, what's not going to work," Pai said. "Obviously, wintertime's not the greatest time to work out outdoors here in Oregon. But if you are committed enough, you know, people are going to want to do it."
If you can't make the outside classes, the gym is offering virtual classes, too.
Pai says you can do those workouts live with the instructor or watch them later for a workout on your own to fit your schedule.
"It's a very stress-relieving and cathartic thing to do. And so, it's the type of workout that people get addicted to," Pai said.
While the gym is finding creative ways to continue workouts safely, Pai says this is still tough on business.
"We were able to build a pretty solid membership base for a little while, but at the same time, you know, there's rent to pay," Pai said. "It's frustrating because I know what we do and I know how safe we are, and unfortunately, that doesn't get taken into account. I'm a small business and that's going to hurt me."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
