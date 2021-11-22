Stu Rasmussen, nation's first transgender mayor and Silverton resident, dies after cancer battle

SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - America's first openly transgender mayor and Silverton resident Stewart "Stu" Rasmussen has died. He was 73.

Current Silverton mayor, Kyle Palmer, announced Rasmussen's death on social media. He says Rasmussen passed away Wednesday "after a number of weeks under home hospice care for metastatic prostate cancer."

Rasmussen was first elected as Silverton’s mayor in 1988, followed by service as a city councilor, and library board member. He returned to elected service when he was elected to City Council in 2004. Returning as Silverton’s mayor starting in 2009, he held that position until Rick Lewis was elected in 2014.

Palmer says Rasmussen will be remembered for his service and impact on the LGBTQ+ population.

"Throughout his career as an elected official, Stu advocated for many things on behalf of those who shared his vision for Silverton. Although citizens can debate their support or lack of support for some of those visions, the time for those conversations has long passed. His volume of service to city government, his role as a longtime downtown business owner, and his impact on the LGBTQ population in Silverton and beyond leaves a huge legacy behind," Palmer posted on Facebook.