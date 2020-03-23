NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – A student at George Fox University has tested positive for COVID-19, the school says.
The student is pursuing an undergraduate degree, according to officials. No other information about the student was released.
“Given the current situation, we emphasize the importance of following the social distancing mandates issued by Governor Brown and ask members of our community to be diligent in doing their part to curb this infectious virus,” according to the university.
The university has posted information about its response to coronavirus on its website.
The Oregon Health Authority says the total number of coronavirus cases in Oregon had reached more than 190. The health department confirmed 30 new cases on Monday. The new cases were reported across seven counties, including the first confirmed case for Hood River County.
Five people have died in Oregon from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported by the OHA on Monday.
