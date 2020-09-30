PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Pac-12 announced that it is partnering with an agency to do additional COVID-19 testing for student athletes. This is in addition to the daily rapid testing the organization says are already scheduled to take place.
The Pac-12 announced the new testing as part of its student athlete health and well-being initiative.
The organization says it partnered with Fulgent Genetics to give players RT-PCR testing, which will supplement the testing already being done in Pac-12 schools. This is addition to the already daily rapid testing that the organization announced.
Universities in Oregon have stated that the main focus of sports this year will be on keeping the students safe and healthy.
FOX 12 on Wednesday spoke with University of Oregon Head Basketball Coach Dana Altman, who said the testing will help provide more security as the beginning of the season approaches.
"We’re making sure that we move forward and make sure that we stay competitive, but not at the risk of putting anybody in danger," Altman said "So, we’re going to be cautious."
Altman says the basketball teams haven't started the daily testing yet, but will in about a week or so. The Pac-12 says their partnership with Fulgent will allow them to do mobile delivery, on-site testing, and get results within 24 hours.
Pac-12 officials say that routine rapid testing will be the key in allowing sports to continue through the year, and that this is another tool to allow them to do that.
