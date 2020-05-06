GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham High School’s student body president is getting creative with how she reaches the school community through virtual assemblies.
Senior Allie Olson has put together several videos for the school. She says her mission through her work is to help other students feel less isolated right now.
Olson says the virtual assemblies started as a way to appreciate and honor school groups that might have missed out on competitions or end of year activities.
One episode starts out with a student singing out the national anthem. It shares videos of various GHS sports teams, a student reading poetry they wrote, and a teacher lip-dubbing to a Backstreet Boys song.
Olson says it’s giving her school a virtual place to showcase hard work and talent.
“I felt like, let's try to stay connected, because we are a school and everybody's always talking about how they want more school spirit, well, here ya go,” Olson said.
Olson says she’s currently editing the fourth virtual assembly.
