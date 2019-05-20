PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Monday afternoon, Angel Granados-Diaz made his first appearance in a Multnomah County courtroom on charges that he walked into a classroom at Parkrose High School on Friday with a loaded shotgun.
His court appearance came on his 19th birthday.
According to court papers, what happened at the school was a suicide attempt, but it’s not clear if Granados-Diaz planned to hurt anyone else.
According to the DA’s office, he allegedly tried to fire that gun.
He was tackled by the school’s football coach, who also works as a security guard, and was arrested before anyone was hurt.
Granados-Diaz came into the courtroom wearing a suicide prevention vest and is on suicide watch at the Multnomah County Jail. He’s facing four charges and a judge on Friday raised his bail to $500,000.
In court Monday, his attorney pleaded not guilty and pointed out that he has no prior criminal record. Granados-Diaz nodded his head at times in conversation with his lawyer, but never made any public statements or showed any obvious emotion.
JUST IN: Angel Granados Dias just appeared in a Multnomah County Courtroom on 4 charges related to walking into a classroom at #Parkrose HS with a loaded shotgun Friday. His family was in the courtroom. They didn’t want to say anything. Today is his 19th birthday. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bTzArwud9G— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 20, 2019
His family was sitting in the back row of the courtroom. They told FOX 12 they have nothing to say right now.
If Granados-Diaz does bail out for any reason, prosecutors asked for limitations on where he can go and what he can do.
“I would ask for some added conditions, including no use or possession of weapons or ammunition, as well as no presence at Parkrose High School,” said Deputy District Attorney Rachna Hajari.
Hajari also asked that Granados-Diaz not be allowed within 1,000 feet of Parkrose High School if he’s released, but he lives right across the street from the school.
If he does bail out, it’s not clear whether he’d be allowed to go home. If he’s indicted by a grand jury, Granados-Diaz will be back in court May 29.
In the meantime, the Parkrose School District will be hosting a forum for families and staff. It will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium and will focus on how the district is supporting students at school, as well as how parents can support their children at home.
