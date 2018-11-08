BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A student is facing the charge of disorderly conduct for a fake threat against Southridge High School.
Police said a social media threat was forwarded to them Tuesday.
Investigators determined the student in the photo was not the student who made the post on Snapchat.
The student who made the post was contacted by law enforcement and is now charged with a crime. That student is under the age 18 and the student’s name was not released.
Police said there is not believed to be a concern for the safety of the school in relation to the threat.
Police encourage anyone who sees a potential threat or believes there is a concern for the safety of students, staff, parents or the community to report it at safeoregon.com.
Police also asked people to refrain from sharing the initial threat, so as not to continue to cause further alarm.
