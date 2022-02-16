PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – DECA is a 75 years-old organization with chapters all over the country, including right here in the Portland area, that help shape students into the leaders of tomorrow.
Through peer mentorship, coaching and competition, participants learn business and life skills that help them as they grow into adulthood. With the state conference this week, Westview High School students were able to put just how much they’ve learned to the test.
The program does more than just educate. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise found out more about the impact the program has from DECA students at Westview High School.
To learn more about DECA check out their website.