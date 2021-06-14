Student files lawsuit against federal agents after 2020 protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new case was filed against federal agents by the group ‘Portland Lawyers for Black Lives’ in the U.S. District Court of Oregon on Monday on behalf of a Lewis & Clark Law School student.
Nate Haberman-Ducey claims he was targeted and shot by unidentified federal officers with impact munitions from riot guns on July 19, 2020, during protests of the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Haberman-Ducey claims he suffered a broken wrist and was burned by tear gas. He also says he was targeted despite wearing the proper legal observer attire to be identified in a crowd. The group of lawyers also claim that another legal observer was also shot earlier that evening in the hand.
The incident occurred the same night a Multnomah County commissioner claimed she was tear gassed by federal officers.
Someone should explain to this moron that criminals like him can get shot or maced, or etc. As far as I'm concerned he got off lucky.
