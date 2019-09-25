MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Community concerns are growing in Molalla over the safety of an intersection after a girl was hit by a car this morning in a designated crosswalk at West Main Street near Hezzie Lane.
Molalla Fire said it happened near the Stoneplace Apartments at about 7:15 a.m.
According to police, the sun was in the driver's face and the student thought the driver was stopping.
The student was conscious and alert when they went to the hospital.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
Cars fly by on West Main Street in Molalla.
But when the lights flash, it's time to stop though that doesn't necessarily mean that always happens.
“There's some cars that just go through without stopping and waiting,” 8th grader Chloe Palmer said.
Palmer lives right next to this crosswalk at the Stoneplace Apartments.
She said even with the crosswalk just installed this year by the city walking to school every morning can be dangerous.
“We went to cross the road one time and none of the cars stopped, it took them a while,” Palmer said.
FOX 12 noticed that Wednesday afternoon as students walked home from school some drivers blowing right through the crosswalk.
The city installed it this year taking preemptive action realizing there's a number of families who live at this fairly new apartment complex with many students who walk to school.
But despite all of that Molalla fire said an elementary school-aged girl was hit by a car in the crosswalk Wednesday morning.
Fire officials said she is expected to be ok.
But this has some neighbors saying more needs to be done.
“It would probably irritate everyone if they were to bring the speed limit down for this particular stretch of road and then possibly if they have to put in a light, a stop light because something has got to happen I mean we don't want any more accidents right here,” Neighbor Jennafer Ford said.
Wednesday morning's crash Molalla Fire said is the first one that's happened at this intersection.
The community now certainly talking about ways to prevent it from happening in the future.
