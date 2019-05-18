PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the Parkrose High School student who brought a gun to school on Friday.
18-year-old Angel Granados Dias is facing several charges after police said he entered a classroom with a shotgun.
Before this happened, the school district said two students alerted staff of Dias’ concerning behavior.
Those students are being credited for their heroic efforts here at Parkrose.
Diamond Morris said she tried to give Angel Dias words of encouragement when she could tell he was down, but she knew she has to speak up and tell someone.
Fox 12 first spoke with Diamond Morris in the parking lot of Parkrose High School Friday as she came to grips with what happened.
“I was actually talking to the dude in the class before this happened and he was telling me like he was going through a lot and trying to attempt suicide and stuff like that and I was just talking to him about his problems cause' he's in my gym class,” Morris said.
Now she's being looked at as a hero for stepping up and saying something.
Portland police confirm 18-year-old Angel Granados Dias, a student at Parkrose High School walked into class with a shotgun on Friday.
FOX 12 confirmed it was a football coach, former standout University of Oregon football player Keanon Lowe who tackled Dias.
We caught up with Morris on Saturday as she reflected on those decisions she made to speak up.
“He’s like 'I don't know I just think sometimes like you know life gets hard and you just want to end it. He's just like telling me about his problems going on at home,” she said.
“My mom always taught us like you know never be rude to people cause' you never know what they're going through and you know you can always say the right thing you maybe save somebody's life or something,” she added.
Morris said she tried to offer Dias words of encouragement and said if he needed to talk he could confide in her but she felt something wasn't right and after class was over she told her teacher.
That action by Morris and another student spurred a quick response by staff at the school and a safe ending to the situation. Morris is still reeling from how that was just moments after she talked with Dias.
“I feel bad you know I just wish he could've handled it better, found a better way to cope with his stress,” Morris said.
The Parkrose High School prom is going on as scheduled on Saturday.
Dias is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.
