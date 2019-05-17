PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A student brought a shotgun into Parkrose High School and was tackled by the football coach before police took the student into custody, according to officers.
Police were called out to the school on the 12000 block of Northeast Shaver Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said the student, an “adult male,” entered a classroom with a shotgun. He was confronted by a staff member who tackled the suspect. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe.
A school resource officer and other officers arrived, entered the school and found Lowe "detaining" the suspect in the hallway.
Police initially said the incident unfolded near the tennis courts on campus.
A Parkrose High School staff member tackled a suspect to the ground Friday morning after police say the suspect had a gun on campus. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe, a former standout football player for the University of Oregon. (AIR 12/KPTV)
Photos: Parkrose HS placed in lockdown after person with gun reported on campus
Keanon Lowe, Parkrose High School football coach and former Oregon Ducks football player. (KPTV file image)
Police searched the school, which was placed in lockdown, and found no additional suspects or anyone who was injured.
Investigators said it has not yet been determined if any rounds were fired by the student.
A witness told FOX 12 the student had pointed the shotgun at himself in the classroom.
Parents were told they could pick up their children at the Kmart store at Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard. Parents were asked not to go to the high school. More information was posted on the school's Facebook page.
