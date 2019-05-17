Portland police respond to person with gun near Parkrose High School

Police responded to Parkrose High School on a report of a man with a gun who was wrestled to the ground by a staff member. (KPTV)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A student brought a shotgun into Parkrose High School and was tackled by the football coach before police took the student into custody, according to officers.

Police were called out to the school on the 12000 block of Northeast Shaver Street at 11:48 a.m. Friday. 

Investigators said the student, an “adult male,” entered a classroom with a shotgun. He was confronted by a staff member who tackled the suspect. FOX 12 confirmed that the staff member was football coach Keanon Lowe. 

Lowe is a former standout football player for the University of Oregon. He confirmed to FOX 12 on Friday that he tackled the suspect. 

A school resource officer and other officers arrived, entered the school and found Lowe "detaining" the suspect in the hallway.

Police initially said the incident unfolded near the tennis courts on campus. 

Police searched the school, which was placed in lockdown, and found no additional suspects or anyone who was injured. 

Investigators said it has not yet been determined if any rounds were fired by the student. 

A witness told FOX 12 the student had pointed the shotgun at himself in the classroom.

Parents were told they could pick up their children at the Kmart store at Northeast 122nd and Sandy Boulevard. Parents were asked not to go to the high school. More information was posted on the school's Facebook page

The Parkrose principal tweeted on Friday evening that Saturday's prom would continue as scheduled. 

The Portland Police Bureau is now working with the FBI and Parkrose School District officials on the investigation.

It was not clear if the student in this case would face any criminal charges. 

No further details were released.

