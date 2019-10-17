PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Thousands of Oregonians stopped what they were doing Thursday morning and took cover during the "Great Oregon ShakeOut."
At exactly 10:17 a.m., students at Benson High School joined more than 720,000 other people participating in the annual earthquake drill.
“Drop, Cover, and Hold On!" It’s time for the #greatshakeout! Students at Benson High School are joining thousands in today’s earthquake drill @OregonOEM @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hpLb1svgTC— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 17, 2019
"There's a bunch of natural disasters that happen and things like earthquakes that Oregon should have, it'll help you prepare and survive," said Savannah Mullen, student at Benson High School.
Experts say if you're outside when the shaking starts - find a clear spot away from buildings, trees and power lines, then drop, cover and hold on until the shaking stops.
School officials hope partaking in the drill will help those steps become second nature to their students when the "big one" hits.
Students were also preparing for other disasters during the Youth Disaster Academy.
"We also learned what we should do if a person is bleeding and how we would stop it," said Vy Thai.
Students also learn CPR and how to put out a fire.
The Youth Disaster Academy is held every year at Benson High School.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
[thumbup]Great idea. We did this when I was a student.
