PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland State University's Board of Trustees will once again take up the issue of whether campus officers should carry guns, and students say they plan to attend the meeting to voice their concerns.
Campus officers at PSU have been carrying guns since 2014.
Ever since, many students and faculty have been resisting the university's decision. They say a shooting death near the campus last year gave them more reason to demand change.
On June 29, 2018, Jason Washington was shot and killed by campus police.
Many in the university community believe his death was preventable had the officers not been armed.
Washington was shot nine times by campus police after witnesses say he was trying to break up a fight. He was licensed to carry and had a friend's gun holstered on his hip, then it was either dropped from his hand or fell to the ground.
A grand jury ruled the shooting as lawful self-defense by the officers.
In March, a consulting firm recommended to trustees that officers remain armed, despite the majority of students and faculty asking they be disarmed.
The trustees then decided to create a committee to report back to them.
Those findings were expected to be presented at Thursday's meeting. The trustees will then make their recommendation on whether campus police should be armed.
Thursday's meeting was held at 9 a.m. at the PSU Campus Recreation Center.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What do you call a cop without a gun? Worthless! Be careful what you ask for, the criminals are listening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.