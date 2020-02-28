PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three students have claimed responsibility for placing a noose on the roof of Benson High School last week, according to Portland police.
The noose was discovered on Feb. 24 by a maintenance employee, investigators said. Officers said it was not in view of students.
School resource officers conducted interviews and collected evidence while Bias Crimes detectives reviewed the case.
Police say they found no evidence to suggest that the noose was placed on the roof with intent to threaten or alarm another person based on the person's perception of race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin of another person.
No additional information was released.
