PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students are demanding action on gun control days after a student walked into a Parkrose High School classroom with a loaded shotgun and was tackled by a school security guard.
Angel Granados-Diaz appeared in court earlier this week after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says he allegedly tried to fire the gun and was tackled by the school’s football coach, who also works as a security guard at the school. According to court papers, what happened at the school was a suicide attempt, but it’s not clear if Granados-Diaz planned to hurt anyone else.
Students from school districts across the Portland metro area met with Oregon lawmakers Thursday and asked them to reconsider a gun safety bill that previously stalled in the Oregon State Senate.
“We are here because we believe that students are not bargaining chips or pawns to be used by legislators for political gain,” Finn Jacobson, a North Clackamas student, said.
Students said they were disappointed in Oregon legislators and held a press conference before their meeting.
“We are tired of feeling scared in our classrooms every day and we will not wait for a mass shooting to happen here for the adults in power to do something,” Jacobson said.
Some students Thursday wore duct tape over their mouths to symbolize what they call the silencing of students in the gun control movement. They arranged for a full day of meetings with lawmakers to ask them to reconsider the bill.
Lawmakers agreed to table the bill to end a standoff between democrats and republicans and pass education funding.
FOX 12 spoke with Gov. Kate Brown about the bill Thursday morning.
“These are always difficult conversations,” Brown said. “I was absolutely committed, we had a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a significant investment in our education system and I felt strongly that we needed to move forward and get HB 3427 passed.”
The students Thursday said they are not giving up.
“We will not stop until we have the ability to feel safe in our schools,” Jacobson said.
With the constitutional deadline just five weeks away, the Oregon House of Representatives will be holding Saturday floor sessions starting next week to get through a massive backlog of bills ready to receive a vote. Democrats currently control both the house and the senate.
