TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Three students at Tualatin High School have been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to district officials.
The cases come one day after Multnomah County health officials confirmed a case of whooping cough at Grant High School in Portland.
Whooping cough, or pertussis, spreads easily in groups and causes severe, violent coughing.
Infants and young children can become very ill with this infection, but anyone, young or old, can become ill, according to health officials.
Other signs include cold-like symptoms like a runny nose but usually no fever.
There is a vaccine for pertussis, but the health department said it wears off over time.
The infection can last from weeks to months, according to health officials. For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov/pertussis.
