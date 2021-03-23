Students file lawsuits against UO, OSU over online classes during pandemic

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon’s two largest universities say they will fight back after being hit with class-action lawsuits over online classes.
Lawsuits were filed against the University of Oregon and Oregon State University by three students. The suits claim those students were charged full-price for online courses, but that they received a worse education and didn’t get to use the services they paid for.
The lawsuit says that when students were sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unable to access resources on campus, that the schools did not offer to pay tuition back in full or partially.
The lawsuit goes on to say that UO and OSU are receiving the financial benefits of students paying for services without offering them.
But, both universities say that is not the case.
In a statement from Oregon State University, spokesman Steve Clark said:
“Professors engage with students in instruction and support in providing a high quality Oregon State University education. Services include academic advising, residential, student health services, library, recreational, cultural resource programming and other form of student life. The pandemic has afforded OSU and its students numerous ways to advance academic learning and experiential learning to support student success and advance students to graduation.”
And a statement for University of Oregon reads:
“We are not surprised that the class action law firm that has sued dozens of other universities on this topic would add the University of Oregon to their list.
The lawsuit is wrong on the law and on the facts. Despite the enormous challenges presented by a once in a generation pandemic, the value of an education at the University of Oregon remains unchanged. We are proud of the many ways we have adapted and adjusted to be able to continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience to our students, under difficult circumstances, so they could continue to pursue their degrees during the pandemic.”
UO goes on to say that despite what the lawsuit says, the method for delivering classes did not decrease during the pandemic.
However, the lawsuit says that the universities are financially benefitting off students during a time of hardship.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs say when classes transitioned to online-only, it barred them from many of the things that tuition covers, including access to some buildings, technology, programs and services. Lawyers say the students deserve repayment.
Plaintiffs were not available for comment.
