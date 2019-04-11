HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro School District says students from all of its comprehensive high schools will participate in the World Robotics Competition later this month.
The competition will be held April 16 through April 20 in Houston, Texas, and will feature students from Glencoe High School, Liberty High School, Century High School, and Hillsboro High School.
The school district says FIRST Robotics Competition teams from Glencoe and Liberty rose to the top flight of regional competition at the Pacific Northwest District Championship in Tacoma earlier this month.
The two teams won district-level awards and, in the end, placed in the top 10 out of 151 teams in the Pacific Northwest, the school district says.
A FIRST Tech Challenge neighborhood team that includes students from Century and Hillsboro High School will join the two large-scale FRC teams at the World Robotics Competition.
FTC robots fit on a table and include ten or fewer students. FRC robots weigh approximately 120 pounds, and teams include 15 to 40 students, the school district says.
