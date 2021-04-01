PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Students from 33 different Christian universities have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education arguing schools that discriminate against LGBT students should not receive federal funds. One of those students attends Oregon’s George Fox University.
In the lawsuit, students claim Christian universities use a religious exemption to get around Title XI, which they claim leads to discrimination against LGBTQ students. The universities themselves say they are committed to making their campuses a safe space for all students, including members of the LGBTQ community.
FOX 12 spoke to one student at George Fox who is part of this class-action lawsuit. Audrey Wojnarowisch says she and other queer students have faced discrimination at the university. She says that it begins when students are required to sign an honor statement saying that they believe that sex is only allowed during marriage and that marriage is between a man and a woman.
Wojnarowisch claims she also filed a sexual assault complaint that was ignored by the school because it involved two women. She says that there are clubs for LGBT students, but they can’t meet on campus and don’t get funding like other clubs do.
She says all these things make things harder for LGBT students on campus. “I would love to see administration actively seek out and care for their queer students the way that they say they will. There are numerous statements on their website that they see and welcome LGBTQ students. But we are not protected here, we are not and our needs are not taken care of,” said Wojnarowisch.
She adds that many people ask why she would attend George Fox in the first place and she says she is a Christian and that’s also a large part of her identity.
FOX 12 did reach out to George Fox on Thursday. They directed us to a statement from the Council on Christian Colleges and Universities.
“CCCU institutions should be places where all students feel safe, supported and welcome. We know the college experience can be stressful and even more so for LGBTQ students who are working to understand how their sexual orientation or gender identity intersects with their personal faith.”
It goes on to say that bullying and harassment are not tolerated on any of their campuses. It does add that Christian colleges and universities subscribe to a biblical view of marriage and their right to teach that is protected by the first amendment.
the feds should not pay for abortions either
"students are required to sign an honor statement saying that they believe that sex is only allowed during marriage and that marriage is between a man and a woman."
So since she is a student at George Fox, she apparently signed this form. Not very honorable.
