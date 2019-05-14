PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One thing fans hope for is a strong showing by Damian Lillard Tuesday night.
Two years ago, the Blazer Guard Damian Lillard brought his RESPECT program to the Park Rose High School of nearly 1000 students.
FOX 12 got the chance to talk to two-star Parkrose students about Dame and RESPECT.
“The RESPECT program has shown the whole school and shown us about Damian Lillard that it’s not just about the fame for him. He's here to show us what is to show up and work hard,” Senior Teniya Green said.
The Portland superstar who started playing on the courts of his hometown in Oakland and returns tonight to Oakland is not just a leader on the court.
Both Green and Junior Jayjay Hudson have met Lillard and they've both seen him play at the Moda Center.
“He was really like chill. He almost reminds me an uncle or something. Someone I can relate to,” Hudson said.
They told FOX 12 the 3 RESPECT values they've learned from him: Show up. Work hard. And be kind. They said they are not surprised he's gotten the blazers to the western conference finals:
Hudson actually got to go to one of the playoff games against OKC and said it was inspiring to see Lillard stay calm and focused despite the thunder's trash talk
“He was like displaying some nice decorum and stature on the court even though like the other team was talking,” he said.
And too, on display in Sunday’s game 7 against the Nuggets, we all saw Dame's respect for his team-mates, rebounds and assists, instead of taking more shots on a day he didn't have the hot hand.
The hugs at the end said it all. Actions speak louder than words.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
