LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to spike around Oregon, a coastal county has managed to keep its case numbers consistently low, and is gradually bringing all of its students back to the classroom.
On Monday, the Lincoln County School District brought back second and third grade students.
First grade students came back to class on Oct. 26, and kindergartners arrived in-person two weeks before that.
"It's gone really smoothly, and I think the reason for that it is that it was really well prepared beforehand," said Karen Gray, the district's superintendent.
With Lincoln County easily meeting the state's metrics to re-open schools in October, K-3rd grade could have come back to in-person learning all at once, but Gray preferred a gradual approach.
All students and teachers are required to wear masks, and the district's hybrid model allows kids to be in class two days per week, with Wednesday used for asynchronous distance learning and cleaning.
So far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 tied to Lincoln County Schools, but the district is ready to respond quickly if that changes.
"There will be cases of COVID. But if we follow our protocols, there's no reason to have to go backwards," said Gray.
With the state's recent adjustment of its re-opening metrics, the district moved up its timeline to bring more students back.
Grades fourth and fifth will return on Nov. 23 and all students K-12 will be back in-person by Dec. 7.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
