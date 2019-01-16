SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A gun control bill authored by a group of students in the Lake Oswego area has led to a police investigation into threats against lawmakers who sponsored it.
A group of people rallied against Senate Bill 501 outside the Capitol in Salem on Tuesday.
If passed, the bill would put a number of gun-related regulations in place. First, people would be required to get a permit before purchasing or receiving a firearm.
Magazine capacity would be capped at five rounds and the bill would restrict the amount of ammunition someone could get to 20 rounds within a 30-day period. A background check would also be required for the ammunition.
People against the bill say, if it were to pass, it would infringe on Second Amendment rights.
“Not only the magazine limit, but the amount of ammo you can buy per month is 20 rounds a month. I go duck hunting, shoot 20 rounds a day a lot of times. That’s a problem. How am I supposed to be able to do that?” said one opponent of the bill Tuesday.
FOX 12 spoke with some of the students behind the bill. They said their concern is about safety.
“With this, it is a great way to know that we are a little bit safer. Obviously there are things that could happen, but we all want to graduate, we all want to go to prom, we all want to have that fun high school experience without having fear and without being afraid,” one of the students said Tuesday.
Oregon State Police troopers are investigating threats made against the two legislators who sponsored the bill, State Sen. Robert Wagner and State Rep. Andrea Salinas. No details were released about those threats.
Currently, there are no scheduled hearing on the bill.
