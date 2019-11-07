COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Middle school students are honoring veterans through their artwork in Kelso and Longview.
The leadership class at Huntington Middle School scattered 50 painted rocks throughout the area, asking people to look for, photograph, and share images of the rocks on social media this month.
“Impacted by stories they heard from veterans and their experiences coming back after serving, our students wanted the entire community to think more about our veterans and their place in our community,” Katie Ahola, teacher and leadership advisor, said.
Each rock is painted by a student and includes designs of American flags, yellow ribbons, camouflage, red poppies, and more, according to the Kelso School District. Students placed the rocks in and around school campuses, grocery stores, coffee shops, and other walking locations.
“When someone finds a rock, we are asking them to take a picture of the rock itself, or of them with the rock and share it on social media with the hashtag #HMSRockChallenge,” Ahola said. “Then, people can choose to keep the rock, re-locate it, or they can gift it to a veteran they know.”
According to Ahola, the students hope the rocks will create "a ripple of appreciation for veterans."
People who find the rocks are also asked to tag the middle school on social media.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.