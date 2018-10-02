WALDPORT, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a number of students required medical attention after a nearly head-on crash involving a school bus in Waldport Tuesday morning.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near the 3700 block of South Crestline Drive around 8 a.m.
Investigators say the bus was headed north on South Crestline Drive when it was hit by a grey Chrysler minivan.
The van was headed south and crossed the center line, the sheriff’s office said. The driver, identified as Kenneth James Hall, 60, of Waldport, was seriously hurt and flown to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Some of the students on the bus required medical attention for minor injuries, according to deputies.
Responding law enforcement coordinated with the Lincoln County School District for safe transport of the students from the bus to the schools.
It’s not clear what caused the Hall to drive across the center line. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
