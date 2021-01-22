Students in Banks hold rally in support of lifting ban on H.S. sports during pandemic

BANKS, OR (KPTV) - High school sports in the Pacific Northwest remain on a long pause, but dozens of student-athletes at Banks High School are ready to play.
On Friday afternoon, kids united in school spirit to share what they’re willing to do to salvage the augmented 2021 sports calendar.
"All of these people are here for one reason; we want to play. We want to be in school. They need to solve this problem because it is a real problem,” said Banks H.S. senior basketball player Joe Buliga.
Main Street in Banks is lined with BHS pride as the kids who are giving up a ton want Governor Kate Brown to know they are ready to safely turn to school and sport in the home of the Braves.
"It is such a small community so just really rallying together is kind of our foray. We're good at it,” said Jessica Stewart, Banks H.S. senior softball player. “Just getting together and supporting each other has been really great for our community."
“It has been 10 months straight of just 'maybe, we don't know,' and I know these guys personally,” said Tyler Exline, Banks H.S. senior football and basketball player. “It's sad, it's pathetic. We just something. We want an answer. I don't care if it's a no or a yes, I want a definitive answer. They keep dragging us along with a little hook, just keep dragging us along. It's frustrating."
"It's degrading mentally not to be able to be with our brothers," Cade Buchanan, Banks H.S. senior football player.
“The motive is just for us to have a voice and that we can be heard, and we do care about things deeply, especially high school sports,” said Madeline Jacobs, Banks H.S. senior soccer player. “It's the kind of things we have been hoping for and to have it ripped away, it’s just heartbreaking."
"What we really try to cling on to is that next play, and we are really starting to lose that opportunity. It's draining us. We are losing hope," said Cameron Louie, Banks H.S. senior baseball player.
"I have been playing with these guys since 3rd grade. I just want one more chance before I go off to the Air Force," said Jack Walker, Banks H.S. senior football player.
"I've got to be completely honest and blunt, I have kind of lost faith in all of these government officials,” said Buliga. “I think they are pathetic. We need to be in school, we need to be playing sports. You tell me why depression is up. You tell me why suicide rates are up. We need to be in school."
"I just ask that maybe she gives us that one chance to play on that field, that one chance to play on that court. One play. That's all I ask," Exline said.
These kids hope to have some Friday night lights soon, and kickoff all outdoor activities sometime in the spring.
