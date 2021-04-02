Students in Clark and Cowlitz counties ready for spring break, health officials urge caution

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Students in Clark and Cowlitz counties in Washington are now on spring break, but health officials are urging families to stay close to home. The warning comes as health officials report an increase in COVID-19 cases in those two counties.
Dr. Alan Melnick is the health officer for Clark and Cowlitz counties. He says this is a reminder that the pandemic is not over and that’s why they don’t want people to travel unless it’s necessary. The Loose family falls into this category because one of their daughters has a volleyball tournament in Texas.
Makayla Loose and her Dad will fly and travel to Texas while Mom and younger daughter Karoline will stay home. The two girls told FOX 12 even though they’re able to all be together, things are starting to feel a little bit closer to normal.
According to the Clark County Health Department about 23% of people have received at least one does of the COVID-19 vaccine and 13% are fully vaccinated.
While those numbers are increasing, most people in those counties are not yet protected. That is why health officials are asking everyone to continue to socially distance and wear a mask.
