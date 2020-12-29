KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Students in Klamath County will see the inside of a school building as soon as mid-January. This news comes after the governor recently announced that schools and districts can now decide whether to return to in-person learning.
“Ever since last spring, even over the summer, there’s been overwhelming parent support for getting kids back in school,” said Glen Szymoniak, Superintendent of Klamath County School District. “We recognize that the social, the emotional hardships that they’re going through, so we want to get kids back in school.”
“We also understand the safety piece, so we’ve been working closely with our local public health to try and balance that out and get the kids in school,” he continued.
Klamath County School District has 21 schools and nearly 7,000 students.
Starting next week, kids will still learn online to let some time pass after the holidays. Then on January 11th, schools will reopen to in-person instruction.
Szymoniak said this isn’t a huge undertaking. He said before the surge in cases around Thanksgiving, kids were part of a hybrid model allowing for some in-person learning. Some kids even went to school four days a week.
Even with the county under “Extreme Risk” restrictions, the superintendent said that he’s hopeful schools won’t contribute to an increase in COVID cases.
“The public health also believes that even if the numbers are fairly high, they’ve learned enough about the virus and students that we would be able to attend school. It’s one of the safest places kids can be,” he said. “So again, we have to balance that out.
“If the numbers go way up, it probably would affect how much we’re able to do in person,” continued Szymoniak.
Szymoniak said since the beginning of the year, they’ve only had two students attending school test positive for COVID, and they were able to quickly quarantine the cohorts they were in.
He said kids also still have the option to learn fully online if they choose.
So far, Fox 12 hasn’t heard of any big districts in the Portland metro announcing a back to school date for in-person learning.
