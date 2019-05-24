MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Monday is Memorial Day and students in McMinnville honored our fallen military members by placing nearly 6,000 flags in a school field on Friday.
Each flag represents Oregon’s fallen service members from WWI to present day.
FOX 12 spoke with a teacher from McMinnville Christian Academy who helps organize the event and talked to her about why it's so important.
“I think having all the flags, each flag represents an Oregonian since WWI that has died. It's easy to say that number and just think of it as a number, but to see the flags, to see it, it is very powerful to just know that each flag represents someone who has died,” Teacher Tara Hessel said.
The school did the same thing last year and hopes to continue in the years to come.
