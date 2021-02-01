Students in Southwest Washington return to in-person learning

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - More kids across Southwest Washington returned for in-person learning Monday. For many of these students in elementary and primary schools this is the first time they’ve returned to some form of in-person learning in months.
“It’s happy, sad day for sure a little teary eyed,” parent Aaron Murphy said. His third-grader returned to school on Monday in the Vancouver public school system.
“I have a very excited third-grader who is just stoked to finally be back in school,” Murphy said.
State guidance allows for some in-person learning. The district and others around Southwest Washington have moved to a hybrid model where younger kids are broken into two groups, A and B. On Monday and Tuesday, group A goes to school in person. On Thursday and Friday, group B goes for in-person school.
That same model is being used in the Battle Ground School District.
“Staff have been here countless hours getting things ready,” Yacolt Primary Principal, Lynnell Tsugawa-Murray said. “Today it was smiles through masks, so smiling eyes, it really went well.”
Monday kids grade, 1st through 4th returned to Battle Ground Schools.
Class sizes are no more than 15 kids per room and everyone checks in at the gym before beginning their day. Parents must fill out a morning attestation saying their kids are healthy before sending them off to school.
“We do a temperature check on each child that comes through, we ensure that they have proper face covering masks and if they don’t we give them one and they wear that on lanyards and we have a staggered arrival through the hallways,” Tsugawa-Murray said.
Social distancing and mask wearing is a must, there is also more cleaning done around the building. Lunch is held inside classrooms and many other changes that kids will notice.
“Lots of procedures, lots of different, bathroom type procedures, getting learning material procedures, putting things away in cubbies, those types of things,” Tsugawa-Murray said.
