SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Students from across the state marched to the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, demanding action on climate change.
"This is a huge issue and this is how we've gotten to this place of climate change, where polluters aren't wiling to do their part in trying to save our future and save our planet," Rhylie Woodley, a senior at Grant High School, said.
They met with lawmakers to urge the Oregon Legislature to pass SB 1530, a new and controversial cap-and-trade bill.
"I want to see senators that aren't so strong in their convictions towards dealing with climate change come around and really listen and be open to hearing what people have to say," Edith Allen, a senior at Grant High School senior, said.
The bill would dramatically lower carbon emissions. But not everyone is on board. Earlier this month, a convoy of truck and tractors made their way to the steps of the Capitol.
Their concern was that cap and trade would have a devastating impact on rural Oregon. But students say this isn't just about their futures, it's about humanity.
"There's a huge movement of putting profit over people and prioritizing shareholders and getting money back to them without thinking about the consequences and social responsibilities that businesses have," Woodley said.
Students feel Oregon should be a leader.
"Oregon has been historically has been a trailblazer for environmentally-friendly legislation and we're kind of lagging a little bit right now," Woodley said.
"We're not taking those steps to continue our lead and we have to be one of those states that steps up and says hey this is a big issue," Molly Searcy, a student at Sprague High School, said.
The students marched in partnership with Renew Oregon, a clean energy advocacy group. A subcommittee was scheduled to meet on that legislation on Monday afternoon.
(3) comments
As students they'll be the ones paying for it in the future
Why not just leave this one up to the voters Why the rush this is a big deal we should not be passing something like this behind the voters backs seems kind of fishy.
If this is such a popular bill that is bringing in so many kids in support of it what would be so wrong with leaving this up to a vote by all the people instead of claiming it is some sort of emergency bill that has to get passed before it is read or understood and without a financial impact statement. Sounds kind of fishy I dont think people quite realize how bad this would be for everybody in the state from the purchasers to the producers.
