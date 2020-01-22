BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Students are back in class at Beaverton High School after having an extra day off while staff cleaned the building after a two-alarm fire.
Only part of the school is back open. A quarter of it is still off limits because of fire damage.
On Wednesday, students were greeted with signs all over the school notifying them that a restoration company works to clean and repair the performing arts wing, library, staff and classrooms.
Beaverton High School is back open this morning after this weekend's fire, but about one-quarter of the school is still off-limits. Not clear when all the repairs will be finished. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/phG9wVM9E5— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 22, 2020
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the school on Saturday around 10 a.m. after a fire alarm went off and a basketball coach noticed smoke in the hallways.
Crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the building’s attic.
Fire investigators later classified the fire as accidental and was caused by the failure of a small refrigerator inside adjoining classrooms.
This week is finals week at Beaverton High School. An extra day off Tuesday gave students, like senior Carson Budke, another day to study.
"I got my photography final, and I got my exploration lit final," said Budke.
Budke was surprised to hear that so much of his school was still damaged.
"Twenty classrooms - I don't think any of mine have been disrupted, but I'm concerned for our other students. I'll put it that way cause I know they've been working hard in those classes," Budke told FOX 12.
Initially one-third of the school was affected by the fire, but hard work by staff and the community over the last four days has gotten some classrooms back in working order.
One room is a total loss. That's a math teacher's class, which also doubles as a workroom for student government leaders.
"Our student government program has lost their headquarters and their home. And one of our colleagues has lost his classroom. Everything from his long tenure as a teacher is gone. Every note a student wrote, every card, memories that were on the walls, pictures. Everyone of us that are educators knows what it means to lose all that," said Principal Anne Erwin.
Principal Erwin told FOX 12 she doesn't know what the final financial costs will be. She also doesn't have a timeline for when the school will be fully restored - it could be weeks or longer.
