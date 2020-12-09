TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Despite the statewide surge in cases of COVID-19, students in the Tillamook School District will be back in class Wednesday morning.
The community has consistently seen low numbers of the virus, and the district even had the option to start the school year in-person, but the district's superintendent preferred to take a cautious approach.
Now, Superintendent Curt Shelley said he's confident students can return safely.
"We had the opportunity to study the virus and to listen to our colleagues around the state and nation and look at studies nationwide to look how people are doing this," Shelley said. "I always use the example when I play the stock market, I'm a little conservative. So I don't jump in and take the plunge, and I think we're ready to do that. We know more now than we knew back in July when we had to make that decision."
The district will start with Kindergarten through 6th grade returning in a hybrid model, with students in class two days per week in separate cohorts.
The district has tentative plans to bring all K-12 students back for in-person instruction in mid-January, although that depends on the number of cases of COVID-19 in the community remaining low.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.