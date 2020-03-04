Students return to Forest Hills following coronavirus closure

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Students are returning to Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego Thursday morning following news last week that an employee had been infected with coronavirus.
Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced that Oregon had its first positive case of COVID-19. The Lake Oswego school district later revealed it was a man who was a staff member at Forest Hills. The district decided to close the school through Wednesday, which marked 14 days since the infected man had last been at the school.
Parents in the community say they are happy to see kids heading back to the school and ready to get back to normal. Many families have been left trying to figure out schedules with children at home in the middle of the week.
“Still trying to work from home and keep the kids occupied and get a little extra rest,” Lisa McFarlend, who has a child who attends Forest Hills Elementary, said.
McFarlend says she doesn’t fear her child heading back to Forest Hills. Many parents in the district say they aren’t worried about coronavirus still lingering in the building.
“Well, we feel like everyone did everything they could possibly do and they’re taking all the right precautions and we’re fine with it,” McFarlend said.
“They were very proactive, they got the word out to the parents," Molly McWeeney, a mother in the district, said. "They sent a nice letter out, the PTO, to the families. Super proactive."
Since Saturday, crews have been in and out of the school cleaning and sanitizing the building for the return of students.
“We saw the big trucks out cleaning. I thought they handled it really, really well,” McWeeney said.
And even though coronavirus has found its way into Lake Oswego, the city doesn’t have too many panicked families.
“Of course it’s concerning and there’s so much hype and so much in the media going on, it’s hard to know what to believe. But, I feel like we read a ton over the weekend and tried to educate ourselves and stay as calm as possible,” McFarlend said.
McWeeney’s son, Rory McWeeney, used to attend Forest Hills Elementary and is now in middle school. He says he was just shocked to see so much media attention so close to home.
“It was kind of crazy, you know?" Rory said. "School’s in the news. And then two miles away, I think LOJ should have been cancelled, but I’m not in charge of that."
Families say they are just ready for things to be back to normal.
The school district says it did one final walk through and cleaning on Tuesday just to be extra cautious. They say the school is ready for students and staff to return, but should anything change, they are putting contingency plans in place for schools across the district.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
