PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Students at Grant High School started their school year with brand new surroundings, inside a fully modernized and renovated building.
The school was modernized as part of a school building improvement bond passed by voters in 2012.
The renovation was done on the existing footprint of the Grant building, so the exterior retains the historic features of the old school, with improvements to the building's interior.
Construction on the $158 million project started in the summer of 2017, with Grant students attending classes at Marshall High School.
Some work is still going on, but Grant's principal, Carol Campbell, said it shouldn't disrupt students.
Campbell has been Grant's principal for seven years, and was a teacher there before that.
"A lot of the spaces didn't work for us anymore. And we had taken classrooms and turned them into things like offices, and we had to turn a classroom into a maker space. And we actually used part of our cafeteria for a woodshop," said Campbell.
Campbell said the new school is a major upgrade, and the most modern building she has ever worked in as an educator.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.