HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A Hillsboro middle school opened as usual Monday morning after it was announced that a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Hillsboro School District Superintendent Mike Scott said in a letter to parents Sunday that the South Meadows Middle School student was present at school on Tuesday, March 3 with mild symptoms before self-isolating at home.
The district hired an outside crew to clean and sanitize the middle school overnight, and the crew was there until the early morning hours before students arrived.
Dozens of workers in white suits right now sanitizing South Meadows Middle School after student tests positive for #covid19. School opens later this morning. #fox12Oregon @hillsboro_sd pic.twitter.com/P7Q4hp3SfZ— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 9, 2020
"I really trust the school - it will be really clean," said Carson Skrnich, 8th grader at South Meadows. "I'm just not really worried about it. Would be more worried about the flu at this point."
So far this flu season, the CDC estimates tens of thousands of Americans have died from the flu.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States is in the double-digits. Most of the people who have died were from a care facility near Seattle.
"I think we're overreacting. They're healthy kids," said parent Kim Hastings. "I think this virus has been around a lot longer than we are being told. I mean, I'm not too worried about it."
First school bus arrives at South Meadows Middle School after case of #COVID19 @hillsboro_sd #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/nJxVjt4mKB— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 9, 2020
Health experts have told school officials the virus is spreading, and for now, they don't think shutting down the school of 800 will stop the spread.
"We're kind of nervous that it's just going to happen regardless of whether we send them to school or not," said Lindsy Isackson. "There's people in the neighborhood, there's people in our social lives, there's people at work and school. We're kind of already open and exposed."
The district says closing their schools would be a last resort.
"I think it would be a factor of number of cases, speed of spread, availability of staff, number of students out," said Beth Graser, Chief Communications Officer for the Hillsboro School District.
School officials say the best prevention is still practicing good health hygiene habits: washing your hands frequently, covering your cough or sneeze, getting plenty of rest, eating a healthy diet, and avoiding contact with people who have symptoms.
