WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - All students were released from Stoller Middle School in the Beaverton School District after multiple district administrators received an email threatening violence at the school Friday afternoon.
All students just after 8 p.m. were reunited with their parents or guardians after the campus was placed on lockdown for several hours.
Law enforcement swarmed the campus as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation.
The middle school principal says school administrators received the threatening email just after 12 p.m. and says it’s unclear who sent the message. The principal says there was no suspicious activity or objects that were found as deputies searched the school room-by-room.
Deputies were concerned a possible suspect was inside the building planning to do harm based on what was stated in the email, according to authorities.
Parents who had to wait for their kids to be released said the experience was scary.
“The teachers care so much about their kids that I know that they're safe,” said one parent. “But it's still scary not to know, not to be able to text my son and see what's going on.”
The principal says the school took several factors into consideration in making the decision to do a controlled release. The school was cleared of any threat but the principal noted students were not allowed to return to their classrooms to get their belongings. Police did not clear the district to release students until after dark.
The principal says the district made the decision not to have kids go home on buses or walk home and have a controlled released where administrators need to account for every student being released.
Jacob Wismer Elementary School nearby was placed on lockout around the same time that Stoller Middle School was placed on lockdown. The lockout at the elementary school has been lifted.
Investigators say they will be working closely with Beaverton School District in the coming days to examine the possible origin of the email threat.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.