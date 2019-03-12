CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Several people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Sandy.
The three-vehicle crash happened on Highway 26 at Southeast Orient Drive just before 10 a.m.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that the school bus was heading westbound on Highway 26 when it collided with a passenger car in the intersection of Orient Road. The school bus then crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a second passenger car before coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder.
According to OSP, alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor, however, it is apparent someone ran a red light at the intersection but it's unknown who that was at this time.
Clackamas Fire said the driver of the school bus was trapped and had to be extricated. The bus driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Seven students were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Two students were treated at the scene.
Students remaining at the scene are being sheltered on another bus.
Officials said the students were from Alice Ott Middle School with the David Douglas School District. Parents are being asked to meet at the middle school.
Clackamas Fire said the sole occupants of the other two vehicles involved were also taken to an area hospital. Their injuries were minor.
All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Highway 26 were closed due the crash. The highway reopened just before 11:30 a.m.
OSP was assisted at the scene by AMR, ODOT, Clackamas Fire Department, Sandy Police Department, and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
OSP is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sr. Trooper Reel at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP.
