HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Students and staff at Hillsboro High School sheltered in place after a gas line broke on Thursday.
The gas line is located outside of the school’s Social Studies building and broke after a contractor accidentally hit it just before 11 a.m.
“We evacuated students and staff in that building to the commons and advised all other staff to shelter their students in place, which means that class continued as normal and windows and doors remained closed,” according to the school district.
Firefighters, police, and NW Natural crews responded to cut off the gas supply and make repairs.
All students and staff members were safe and the shelter-in-place was lifted just after 11:40 a.m., the school district said.
The Social Studies building was expected to remain closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.