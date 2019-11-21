GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - During a board meeting at Mt. Hood Community College, students and teachers were able to weigh in on planned program cuts and how it will affect them.
A week ago, Mt. Hood Community College announced it was planning on phasing out seven programs.
Those programs include Broadcasting, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, Business Technology, Cosmetology, Environmental Health and Safety, Practical Nursing, and Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education.
School officials say they decided to phase them out based on several factors like enrollment numbers, degrees, and earnings for those who graduated.
The announcement didn't sit well with a lot of students and teachers.
On Wednesday, the college hosted a board meeting on the topic, and plenty of people came out to share their feelings about the cuts.
Some of the college's alumni said the classes had helped them into new careers. Others say MHCC offers experiential learning that they needed to get good jobs.
"If you go to a four year university or you're learning only soft skills, it's very hard to get a job coming out of a university with only those soft skills and no experience at all," said Travis Baker, who studied at MHCC. "Really, if it wasn't for this program, I would not have gotten hired at Oregon State Parks. This is all the hands-on experience that I needed and all of the hard skills that I learned."
Others who spoke at the meeting said programs like Nursing and Environmental Health and Safety are essential, or even life-saving.
The District Board of Education still has to approve the phase-out. They say if any of these programs are cut, they will work with students to help them complete their academic goals.
