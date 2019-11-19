NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A two-year study found that dams across the country, including in Oregon, are in need of repair.
The Associated Press study reports that at least 1,680 dams across the U.S. pose a potential risk.
That includes dams at the Big Creek Reservoir in Lincoln County, with 330 million gallons of water for the city of Newport and surrounding areas.
From seepage issues to corrosion, FOX 12 got a look at what has engineers nervous in the city of Newport.
About 10 years ago, city engineers discovered 60 feet of loose unconsolidated material below the lower dam, which was built almost 70 years ago.
In an earthquake, engineers say that material could liquify and kick out, dropping the dam and sending a massive wall of water over it.
Even an earthquake as small as 3.5 magnitude could cause catastrophic damage.
“The right earthquake of the right intensity and the right place would take these structures down. And you might not see much damage in Newport as a result of the earthquake, but you could lose these dam structures and we would have not water,” said Tim Gross, with Newport Public Works.
Gross estimates it will take eight to 10 years to build a new dam that would replace the current two. He said it will cost $65 to $80 million, money he’s trying to lobby for in Washington D.C.
Newport Public Works is hosting a public tour of the dams from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information, contact the city of Newport.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.