Study finds drug addicts more likely to suffer COVID-19 breakthrough infections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new study shows people with drug addictions could be at more risk for breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
The study was published earlier this week by World Psychiatry and included more than half a million vaccinated individuals.
It found that people with marijuana addictions are the most at risk for contracting a breakthrough COVID–19 infection and were also more likely to become more severely ill from the virus.
Researchers examined electronic health records as part of the study.
The study found that those with a marijuana-use disorder were more than twice as likely to suffer a breakthrough COVID infection than those without any kind of drug addiction.
People with cocaine addictions and tobacco-use disorders were also found to be at greater risk.
Those with substance abuse disorders were also more likely to be hospitalized while recovering from the illness…and more likely to die from COVID-19.
According to the study, people who suffer from drug addictions might be more susceptible to breakthrough infection because of compromised immune systems, poor overall health and also a greater likelihood of being exposed to COVID-19.
However, researchers also noted that those with the substance abuse disorders in the study tended to be older than those without drug abuse problems.