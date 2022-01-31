PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A recent study among Portland voters has revealed pessimism and frustration is reaching all-time highs.

The study was conducted by consulting group DHM Research and released Monday by the Portland Business Alliance. The study to weigh voter approval, or lack thereof, in the City of Portland is conducted on a yearly basis.

Results released found 88 percent of Portland voters feeling the quality of life is getting worse in the city. This is a significant rise from the 49 percent who reported feeling the same way in 2017.

Additionally, 81 percent of voters feel the City Council is “ineffective when it comes to providing public services.”

According to the released report, voters participating in the survey also showed an overwhelming support (90 percent) for officers to begin wearing body cameras, while 83 percent support funding to hire and train new police officers.

Other numbers:

• 62 percent of voters feel the city is heading in the wrong direction.

• 66 percent of voters reported a lack of trust in local officials.

• 56 percent of voters support a switch to a unified city government.

• 70 percent of voters in favor of district elections.

"We have been conducting annual voter sentiment in the region for years, and never have we seen such unequivocal alignment in the priorities that our community is asking elected officials to execute,” said President and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance Andrew Hoan.

For an entire breakdown of the report, visit the Portland Business Alliance website.