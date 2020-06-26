PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A Portland organization is highlighting the health problems that tear gas can cause.
Health advisors for the group Don't Shoot Portland discussed the results of a study that looked at the harmful effects of tear gas.
They say they're not just physical and some last long after the crowd has dispersed.
FOX 12 has been on the ground with protesters in recent weeks when Portland police deployed tear gas.
In late May, Portland police say they used force to disperse the crowd after declaring the protest was unlawful.
Don't Shoot Portland filed a lawsuit against the city on June 5 seeking a permanent ban on the use of tear gas by law enforcement.
The judge granted a 14-day restraining order, which ended Tuesday.
The study from Don't Shoot PDX researchers found tear gas causes respiratory damage, along with damage to eyes and skin.
It also found that impact on the respiratory system can increase the spread of COVID-19 since the virus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets.
It also found being exposed to tear gas causes mental health concerns, including fear, anxiety and panic.
The study also found in some cases, repeatedly witnessing someone being tear gassed can lead to PTSD.
"Our mental health, a lot of people's mental health is already compromised. as they fight for the injustices that have been plagued upon the African American community. So just showing up they're risking their lives,” Zadora Williams, mental health advocate and therapist.
Portland city leaders came out firmly against the use of tear gas early this month calling it sadistic and saying it puts people's lives at risk.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Don't participate in destructive riots attacking police and property and you won't get gassed. 100% effective cure.
