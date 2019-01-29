PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new study says nearly 48 billion robocalls were made nationwide in 2018.
The study recently released by a call blocking app developer says that is a 57-percent increase over 2017.
Broken down, the numbers equal 150 or more robocalls per adult in the United States, according to Youmail.
Locally, Youmail’s data shows that Portland received 216 million robocalls last year, which is around double the number in 2017 and triple the number in 2016.
The tally also includes robocalls from banks, pharmacies and appointment reminders, according to researchers, who say about half come from scammers and telemarketers.
The city that received the most robocalls, according to Youmail, was Atlanta, Georgia, with two billion.
Read the full study on Youmail’s website.
