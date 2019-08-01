Study shows homelessness is down in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The number of homeless people in Multnomah County is down from two years ago, according to a study released Thursday.
According to Mayor Ted Wheeler, the results validate the work that is being done to fix the housing crisis.
“If we have a focus strategy on a particular population, targeted investments to back that strategy, we get good results,” he tells FOX 12.
On Jan. 23 this year, the Joint Office of Homeless Services deployed more than 272 workers and volunteers to 69 survey sites countywide. They were tasked with counting how many people are experiencing homelessness.
Data from the so-called ‘Point in Time Count’ revealed the number of homeless people that night in Multnomah County dropped from 4,177 in 2017 to 4,015 in 2019. This figure includes those in transitional housing, emergency shelters and on the streets.
It also concluded that the number of homeless women in our community is down 10% and the number of homeless families with children dropped by 50%.
Though overall the results were positive, the data shows the number of unsheltered homeless – those sleeping on the streets or in camps— is up. It rose from 1,668 in 2017 to 2,037 this year.
The study found an upward trend in homelessness among certain groups considered most vulnerable, including those with addiction and mental health issues.
According to Wheeler, “we also saw a significant increase in the chronic homeless population. In older adults and in people of color.”
“Oregon has a long tradition of institutional racism and that plays out in the number people that we are seeing that are experiencing homelessness,” says Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says.
To address this concern, Chair Kafoury says the county will contract more culturally-specific providers than can better reach these communities.
County and city officials also explained they’ll focus more of their efforts on the ‘chronically homeless’ transients who have lived on the streets for more than a year because of addiction, medical conditions or mental health problems.
Mayor Wheeler says Harbor of Hope will open its Navigation Center later this month, which will hopefully get this specific group of transients better connected with resources.
Meanwhile, Chair Kafoury says the county recently purchased a building on Southwest Park Avenue in Portland to transform into another behavioral health facility.
Volunteers and workers conducting the survey did not count the number of homeless people in jail, in mental health facilities or those who simply did not wish to participate, according to the official report.
Both officials admitted the data from the JOHS study is likely an under-count of the homeless in our area because of the limitations of study’s methodology.
Even so, they claim, it at least shows where they need to focus their efforts and taxpayer dollars.
