PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A quirky landmark was unexpectedly visited by an unknown lumberjack, causing some concern to Portlanders.
Mill Ends Park, located at 56 Southwest Taylor Street, is known as the world’s smallest park.
On Friday, the park was seen without a tree, leaving just a stump in its tiny plot of dirt.
FOX 12 reached out to Portland Parks & Recreation, which had this to say:
"Mill Ends Park is so popular, and it's gratifying to see Portlanders come together expressing their concern about the park's tree. It appears that someone did cut and remove the tree. Perhaps someone whose heart is two sizes too small? That's just speculation.
The leprechaun family which lives at the park is visiting family in Ireland for the holidays, but we've notified them about the loss."
Mark Ross, the public information officer for the department, and that Parks staff will evaluate the situation and “find a suitable new tree to plant in the park.”
Portland Parks & Recreation doesn’t plan to file a police report for the missing tree, since the cost of a replacement tree is estimated at around $3 to $5.
Ross and that there has already been at least one offer of a donation for a new tree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.