Stumptown Coffee gives away kegs of cold brew in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – If you need a pick-me-up after this week, you’re not alone.
That’s why Stumptown Coffee decided to give the city a caffeine boost.
Workers did that by giving out free cold brew coffee on Friday morning. The line wrapped around the block at the cold brew production facility in inner southeast Portland.
As a gesture of appreciation of the city, Stumptown gave away free 64-ounce bottles of cold brew concentrate. Cars drove up and workers wearing gloves and masks loaded them up.
“We got a little bit of surplus of stuff that we typically would be giving to restaurants, hotels, bars, and we just thought we could just dump this down the drain or we could give it out to the customers and the people that are working hard from home, the people who are wondering what to do about their coffee … this is just a fun, quick, safe opportunity to get coffee,” Tucker Leverton, a worker, said.
The giveaway lasted until 2 p.m. on Friday.
