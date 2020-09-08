PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 reporters, anchors and meteorologists have been sharing stunning images on social of the wildfires burning throughout the region.
@fox12weather @fox12oregon @MarkNelsenKPTV @annecweather @BMacTV a glimpse of the road and sky as @BridgetChavezTV and I make our way down to Salem via the 5. pic.twitter.com/TDyvFgpslH— Omar G (@DontPokedaBear) September 8, 2020
This is the ash falling from the #BeachieCreekFire in Stayton. It’s also falling like this in Sublimity. pic.twitter.com/N2jlzKy47o— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 9, 2020
The skies in Lincoln City are looking very ominous. It feels like the sun is setting and it’s only 6:15. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/88AG91M9u2— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) September 9, 2020
Here is some perspective on how dark it is in Stayton/Sublimity - dark picture was taken at 5:48 - picture from Santiam Pass (70+miles away) taken at 5:29. pic.twitter.com/oAABSTDqto— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 9, 2020
A look at the sky on our drive down to the #BeachieCreekFire @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Qd2bDDeeil— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 8, 2020
This video just breaks my heart. Marion County Sheriff's Deputies shared this with us of the scene in Mill City. pic.twitter.com/f4aZVr7CQL— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 8, 2020
It’s changed from orange to red here in Salem. Wild. I’m thinking about everyone who has lost something in the fire, and those who await answers. Stay safe! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E41v1fGRKF— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 8, 2020
Flames quickly approaching a home between Newberg & Hillsboro. #Oregon #BreakingNews #OrWx #Wildfire #fire @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/i0b9Zlt1py— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 9, 2020
Still more eerie images coming in tonight. I have not seen a view like this since the #ChetcoBarFire near Brookings, OR in 2017. These images are the ones that stay with you forever. #OrWx pic.twitter.com/cIIeCEXfyy— Anne Campolongo KPTV (@annecweather) September 9, 2020
The smoky skies appear to be getting worse in Lincoln City. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/i6aasSWiFT— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) September 9, 2020
(4:15pm) I’m seeing explosive fire behavior on some of the fires burning in western Oregon. Obvious pyrocumulus clouds shooting vertically above the blazes. Not good, and gusty east wind is still driving fire lines & smoke westward. #ORwx pic.twitter.com/l7aiJcOPda— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) September 8, 2020
